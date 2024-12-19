PMMC MD Condemns Disruption at National Assay Centre, Defends Gold Reserves Program

The Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Nana Akwasi Awuah, has strongly condemned the disruption at the National Assay Centre on Tuesday, December 17, by a mob allegedly led by Joseph Yammin, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group stormed the facility in an attempt to seize bullion bars being processed by the PMMC for the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

In an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, December 19, Awuah expressed his shock at the incident, detailing how the PMMC is collaborating with the BoG to bolster Ghana’s gold reserves. He explained the origins of the BoG’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP), initiated in June 2021, which aims to increase the country’s gold reserves, a critical asset for national financial stability.

Awuah highlighted Ghana’s long history of gold mining but noted the low reserves of 8.7 tonnes despite over a century of production. By comparison, global leaders like the USA hold over 8,000 tonnes, and Algeria holds 173 tonnes. However, as a result of the DGPP, Ghana’s reserves have grown from 8.7 tonnes to 28.1 tonnes, placing the country fifth in Africa and 60th globally.

Regarding the disruption, Awuah described how the mob arrived at the assay lab with allegations of gold smuggling. Despite repeated explanations that the gold was property of the BoG, the group insisted on inspecting the bullion. After hours of standoff, a compromise was reached, allowing the inspection of one box to confirm it was gold. Police were called in during the incident, with PMMC reinforcing security measures.

Awuah dismissed the allegations of gold smuggling, emphasizing the transparency of PMMC’s operations. He noted the rigorous oversight from various state agencies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs, NACOB, National Security, and Aviation Security. He also mentioned the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which ensures that all transactions are documented with an irrefutable paper trail, making any claims of smuggling implausible.

Despite the disruption, a consensus was reached to securely transport the gold to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for safekeeping overnight. The bullion was later returned to the BoG’s vaults, with seals applied from both the PMMC and the NDC transition team to ensure its integrity.

Awuah expressed his disappointment over the disruption but reassured the public of the integrity and transparency of PMMC’s operations, which continue to play a vital role in strengthening Ghana’s gold reserves.