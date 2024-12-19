PMMC to Strengthen Security at National Assay Centre Following Mob Attack

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has announced plans to overhaul security measures at the National Assay Centre located within the Aviance Cargo Terminal at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

This move follows a violent disruption on December 17, where a mob, allegedly led by National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser Joseph Yammin, stormed the facility in an attempt to seize bullion bars being processed for the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

In an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show on December 19, PMMC’s Managing Director, Nana Akwasi Awuah, detailed the chaotic events of the attack. According to Awuah, the mob beat the security personnel guarding the gate, forcibly opened it, and made their way into the lab. He emphasized the severity of the breach, noting that the area is a high-security zone due to the sensitive operations it handles, including the processing of gold for the BoG.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the security of the Assay Centre, which is integral to Ghana’s precious minerals industry. Awuah highlighted that despite the presence of police, military, and private security, as well as PMMC staff, the attack revealed critical vulnerabilities in the security setup. Videos circulating on social media showed a mix of security personnel, including police, military, and private officers, present at the scene.

“We have to review the security arrangements within that enclave in order to reinforce or strengthen them,” Awuah admitted. He also acknowledged the psychological impact the attack had on PMMC staff, many of whom were left shaken by the ordeal. He stressed the importance of rebuilding their confidence and ensuring that they feel safe to return to work once the security enhancements are in place.

As of now, the National Assay Centre remains closed while the PMMC works on strengthening security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.