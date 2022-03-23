PMQ Examinations Released By CIMG

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), has released results of the Institute’s maiden professional marketing qualification (PMQ) examinations held in the December 2021 exam window.

Altogether, 91 candidates from two, out of the existing 10 Accredited Study Centres (ASCs), namely, the Ghana School of Marketing and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, wrote the maiden examinations.

Dr D. Kasser Tee, the National President, CIMG in a statement expressed his delight at the general performance of candidates, indicating that the Institute had recorded a highly impressive average pass rate in 8 out of the total of 11 modules written in the December 2021 examinations.

He said, “From the 11 courses mounted, a high pass rate was achieved in eight while low pass rates were realised in the other three.”

“We have noticed, with some disappointment, that the poor performing areas were at the foundation stage, affecting mainly Fundamentals of Marketing and Buyer Behaviour at the entry level (Pathway 1) with an average pass rate of a mere 16 per cent,” he added.

He said performance in Sales and Sales Management, also a foundation stage course at Pathway three, was equally relatively bad, with only 22 per cent pass rate.

The National President said except for these, performances for the remaining eight courses were very impressive, considering that this was the maiden exams with no past questions, no chief examiners report, among other things.

The average pass rate of these eight courses was a remarkable 82 per cent, comprising one paper at Pathway two, three papers at Pathway three and four papers at Pathway five.

He said the CIMG’s standards and expectations from the ASCs would continue to be under serious and constant scrutiny as part of the Institute’s periodic audit and assessment of centres.

This, he indicated, served as a signal to all ASCs to examine the level of preparedness of prospective students for the foundation courses before enrolment, as such candidates form the bedrock upon which excellent professional Marketers will be developed.

“We will continuously engage all centres to collectively agree on measures to fine-tune the mode of delivery and the calibre of tutors selected for these programmes,” he said.

He expressed the Institute’s excitement about the successful conduct of the maiden examinations, saying; “Our ability to organise the December examinations successfully without any hitches creates some excitement within membership.”

He said their audit and quality assurances were excellent from the question setting stage through moderations to mounting the examinations.

All the processes for delivery of scripts to markers, moderation and evaluation of marked scripts were excellently done under strict confidentiality, until the results were released to students on February 21, 2022, exactly seven weeks after the examinations.

Dr Kasser Tee applauded the good works of the Institute’s Chief Examiner, Dr. Dr. Francis Mensah Sasraku, the Consulting Director of Education, Mr Adam Sulley, the CEO/Registrar of CIMG, Mr Kwabena Agyekum, all Examiners and Markers, the examinations management committee, and the Examinations Board for being very instrumental in the conduct of the examinations.

Dr. Dr. Sasraku said the results were analysed using the minimum performance range, which indicated whether at least 50 per cent of candidates passed the paper or not.

According to the Chief Examiner, “We conducted a module-by-module analysis to ascertain the effect on how the maiden PMQ examinations had been implemented and the potential effect on its sustainability.”

He said it was because professional programmes were meant to equip learners with hands-on practical skills to enable them effectively to function in any situation, from the tactical levels to the strategic levels, depending on the level of study attained by one.

“There is the need for regular orientation programmes for Tutors at all Accredited Study Centres to ensure that they deliver to the expectations of the CIMG examinations.

He urged learners to always take advantage during the “meet the examiner” sessions, held about two weeks to the commencement of examinations, as these sessions afford candidates the opportunity to understand and appreciate the true requirements of the examiners.

Mr Adam Sulley, the Consulting Director of Education said despite the success of the examinations, the prospects for further improvement are good for the next batch of candidates.

“The good thing that has happened with CIMG and Professional Marketing Qualifications is that this is the first time a professional body has engaged effectively both traditional and technical universities in terms of partnering us to deliver our professional programmes,” he added.