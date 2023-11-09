PMsports Launches Tennis In Schools Competition

PMsports foundation Tennis in Schools program competition was launched at Accra Sports Stadium Media Center.

Speaking at the event, CEO of PMSports foundation Peter Mensah said, the Tennis In School Competition (TISC) is basically born out of the Tennis In School Program (TISP) where we go into schools and run 10 weeks of active coaching, we have been doing this for the past 5 years, and now it’s the time to set up the Tennis in School Competition.

Tennis in School Competitions will help the kids to enjoy the benefits of playing the sport.

Mr. Mensah added ‘we will have many kids coming to the venues. We have three venues, which are Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka, and Mamprobi Astro Turf where the kids in those areas will converge, compete and enjoy the game of tennis. We anticipate over 1000 children in each venue. Kids will be selected from the three venues and will converge at the stadium for the final tournament.

According to the General Manager of PMsports Timothy Azirigo PMSports have also collaborated with Ghana deaf sports in Ghana and started the deaf tennis program, which is an inclusive tennis program. We teamed up with the School for the Deaf in Cape Coast and the Mampong School for the Deaf. Many of these kids are actively playing tennis through our initiative.

We also want to provide opportunities for kids such as officiating and tennis administration to kids who won’t make it to the top of their tennis careers.

We want to thank Paddington sports club Pmsports trustees in London, George Dark Tennis Foundation, and Fine Natural Mineral Water for the support.

By Gabriel Amoakoh