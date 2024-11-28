Thursday, November 28, 2024
    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John Dramani Mahama as their candidate for the 2024 general elections, after their own flagbearer failed to make it onto the ballot.

    The decision, announced by the National Executive Council, is binding on all party members, signaling a unified stance in support of Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

    PNC officials expressed optimism about Mahama’s chances in the upcoming elections, pledging to throw their full support behind the NDC’s efforts to form the next government. Bernard Monarh, who was initially set to lead the PNC, reassured the public that no party members were coerced into supporting the NDC, highlighting that the endorsement was a voluntary and unanimous decision.

    Speaking at the press event to announce their backing, Monarh stated, “Today’s meeting and its declaration settle matters because there were no oppositions whatsoever to this call, and no one was persuaded to take that decision. I believe you made this choice on your own, and you deserve applause.”

    Regarding the PNC’s parliamentary candidates, Monarh emphasized that the party would continue to support its 26 candidates running for parliamentary seats across the country. He expressed confidence in the party’s ability to secure a strong representation in the next Parliament, stating, “We are hopeful that we will win, if not all, of the 26 seats we have filed, ensuring full representation in the 2024/2025 Parliament. This declaration sits well with all of us.”

    With this endorsement, the PNC has solidified its commitment to Mahama’s bid for re-election and is focusing on achieving a strong showing in the parliamentary race.

