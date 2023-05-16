PNC Bono Regional Secretary Criticizes Ghanaian Leaders for Dishonesty

In a recent statement on Sunyani based Space FM’s flagship weekend program dubbed “The Hot Point” Mr. Abdul Samad Nurudeen, the People National Convention (PNC) Bono Regional Secretary, expressed his concerns about the lack of truthfulness among Ghanaian leaders.

He described their behaviour as “Habitual misinformants” and highlighted this dishonesty extends beyond the political sphere to other institutions such as Churches, mosquees and Palaces.

According to Mr. Nurudeen, the absence of truthfulness among Ghanaian leaders has had a detrimental impact on the country.

He argued that when leaders fail to speak the truth, it undermines the respect of the youth towards the elderly and affects every aspect of Ghanaian society.

Drawing attention to the presidency, Mr. Nurudeen criticized its tendency to be “economical with the truth” about the current state of Ghana.

He also highlighted that this pattern of dishonesty is not limited to the presidency alone, but also extends to ministers and parliamentarians who have a responsibility to hold the government accountable.

The PNC Bono Regional Secretary’s remarks shed light on the importance of honesty and transparency in governance and urged Ghanaian leaders to prioritize truthfulness in their actions and communications.

As the country moves forward, it is crucial for leaders to address these concerns and rebuild trust among the population by fostering a culture of truthfulness, accountability, and integrity.

Nana Addo Danquah Andrews, a guest pundit, shared his valuable advice for Ghanaian leaders.

According to him, it is crucial for the leaders to reconsider their actions and make positive changes in order to avoid provoking the wrath of the country’s youth.

He emphasized the importance of keeping the youth well-informed about the current state of affairs in Ghana so that they can make informed decisions about their lifestyles.

Highlighting Ghana’s abundant natural resources, such as gold, diamond, cocoa, oil, salt, bauxite, iron ore, and more, Nana Addo Danquah Andrews lamented the fact that the country still relies on the financial support of other nations to meet its annual budget.

He expressed deep disappointment in this reliance, describing it as a disgraceful situation caused by inadequate leadership.