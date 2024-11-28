PNC Confident of Winning 26 Parliamentary Seats in the 2024 Elections

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has expressed confidence in securing 26 seats in the upcoming Ghanaian parliamentary elections.

While the party has pledged its support to John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 presidential race, it also reassured its parliamentary candidates of full backing in their respective constituencies.

At an event announcing the PNC’s endorsement of Mahama’s presidential bid, the party’s failed flagbearer, Bernard Mornah, assured their parliamentary hopefuls of continued support as they campaign for victory. He said, “The parliamentary candidates that we have across the country will continue to receive the party’s support. We are hopeful that we will win, if not all, of the 26 seats we have filed for, ensuring our full representation in the 2024/2025 Parliament. This declaration is well received by all of us.”

Ghana’s general elections are set for December 7, with political parties vying for control of the country’s leadership. While the opposition NDC is optimistic, citing the trend of political parties serving only two terms, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is determined to make history by breaking the country’s traditional eight-year political cycle and securing a third consecutive term in power.