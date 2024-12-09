PNC Congratulates President–Elect Of Ghana John Dramani Mahama 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8TH DECEMBER, 2024.

PNC CONGRATULATES THE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF GHANA, H.E JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

The PNC wishes to congratulate His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect following his emphatic triumph in last Saturdays Presidential elections.

In an election in which the stakes were so high and the atmosphere so tensed, the manner of victory chalked is testament of the unwavering desire of Ghanaians for a change in the direction of the country.

Having publicly declared our support and committed the entire membership of the PNC to support the NDC in the lead-up to the elections, we believe the election of John Mahama as the next president is a vindication of the visionary leadership of our party.

The PNC expresses it’s steadfast belief in the President-Elect to transform Ghana nad put it back on the path of Prosperity for all and not a privileged few as witnessed under the current government.

We further remind His Excellency John Dramani Mahama of the need to accomplish the pact he signed with the ordinary Ghanaian as contained in the campaign and Manifesto promises made.

Failure to stay true to these promises would compel the PNC to call out the government and to hold its feet to the fire to build the Ghana that we all need.

The PNC commends HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the Presidential Candidate of the NPP for showing maturity in calling to congratulate John Dramani Mahama as well as conceding defeat publicly to maintain the peace and tranquility associated with Ghana’s enviable democracy.

Signed

Bernard Anbataayela Mornah

Leader