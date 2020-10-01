One of the aspiring Presidential candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) for the 2020 elections, Reverend (Rev) Samuel Agyei-Debrah has complained about the removal of his name from the delegates list for the party’s conference at Koforidua.

Rev Agyei-Debrah who is a member of the National Executive Council(NEC) and the Council of Elders of the party said since 1992, he voted in the Eastern Region and did not understand why this time round his name was removed from the voters register of the party.

He is one of the three persons contesting to be the flag bearer of the party for the 2020 elections.

Reacting to the complaint of Rev Agyei-Debrah, Alhaji Umar Isaaka, Eastern Regional Chairman of the party explained that the regional executives of the party had no hand in the preparation of the delegates register of the party.

He said the constituency chairmen of the party of every constituency sent the names and particulars of the delegates from their constituencies to the national headquarters of the party in Accra and out of those information, the party prepared their list for every region.

Alhaji Isaaka said this time round, the constituency chairman of the party for Akuapem South, where Rev Agyei-Debrah comes from did not include his name.

He said other aspirants of the party touring the region came to the conference in Eastern Region and tried to vote but they were refused because their names were not in the delegates register of the party for the region.