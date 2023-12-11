PNC sets March 24 for flagbearer election

The Peoples’ National Convention has set March 24, 2024 to elect a flagbearer to lead the Party into the 2024 general election.

It has, therefore, set February 15 to 20, 2024 for the opening of nominations.

The Party, in a communique signed and issued by Janet Asana Nabla, General Secretary of the Party, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said that the decision was taken at the Party’s Standing Committee and National Executive Committee meetings held in Accra, over the weekend.

The meeting was in under Article 46 and 45(1a) of the constitution of the Party.

Chaired by the Acting National Chairman, Mr Bala Salu Maikankan, the meeting was also attended by regional chairmen, regional secretaries, national officers, committees’ chairmen and council of elders.

It was aimed at addressing matters within the Party towards organising it for victory come 2024 general election.

The Party, in its communique at the end of the meeting, also said regional executives’ elections would be conducted by the end of January 2024.

“Nomination shall be opened from 1st to 5th January 2024 and elections conducted from 15th to 31st January 2024,” it said, adding “all qualified party members are encouraged to pick forms at the party’s regional offices at an appropriate fee.”

Again, the Party indicated that nomination for national executives’ positions and that of the presidential candidate were scheduled from February 15 to 20, 2024, with national executives election slated for Saturday, March 2, 2024.

It selected Alhaji Yakubu Yusif and Mr Mohammed Turawah to act as second and third vice respectively.

The Party also denied claims that the Council of Elders of the Party had instructed some person(s) to sue some individuals of the Party, saying “the Council of Elders have indicated that they have not instructed any individual or group of individuals to sue any person(s) or entity on behalf of the party.”

While assuring the public that actions taken was a way of reorganising the Party to win power in 2024 it entreated all persons with any grievances to channel them to the appropriate structures of the party for resolution.