Mallam Yakubu Tahiru, Western Regional Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) says the party is determined to secure five parliamentary seats in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

“I know for sure that the party cannot win the Presidential race for now and that is my opinion. If you want to be great, you need to come down first, so I am ready to work hard for the party ”, he stressed.

Mallam Yakubu who spoke in an interview with the GNA expressed the optimism that the current elected candidates would ignite some passion and enthusiasm among leadership and membership of the party to give it a facelift.

When asked whether the party would present parliamentary candidates for the Western Region, he could not confirm and said due to the lateness of the party’s delegate conference, it was now expecting members to open up and pick nominations to contest in the elections.

He noted that the lack of hardworking and good leaders to lead the party in both the region and national was the challenge the party had been struggling and wallowing behind and called on the rank and file of the party to work hard to bring all the scattered members together.

He advised members of the party to desist from politics of insult and avoid factionalism which would not enable the party to achieve any meaningful thing, instead resort to hard work, dedication, and commitment without inducement.

The PNC, which follows the Nkrumah-Egala-Limann tradition, had originally planned to hold the national congress earlier in the Western Region in honour of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who is a native of the region.

The plan was rescinded due to the restrictions imposed on mass gatherings. More than 4,000 delegates across the 16 regions were expected to participate in the exercise in their respective regions.