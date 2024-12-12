PNC Youth Wing Pledges Support to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama

The Youth Wing of Ghana’s People’s National Convention (PNC) has congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama, offering its support to help him achieve his campaign goals. In a statement issued on December 12, Mark Ewusi Arkoh, the National Youth Organiser of the PNC, expressed optimism about some of Mahama’s proposals, particularly the promise of implementing a 24-hour economy. ‘

The youth wing believes that such a policy could provide much-needed job opportunities for young Ghanaians, who are facing high unemployment levels.

Arkoh also praised Mahama for his commitment to combating corruption through his proposed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative. The youth wing sees this as a crucial step towards improving transparency and accountability in the government.

In their statement, the PNC youth emphasized their dedication to fostering unity and patriotism among young people in Ghana. They expressed confidence that collective efforts would drive positive change and contribute to the nation’s development. The youth wing reiterated its intention to collaborate closely with the incoming administration to realize these goals and build a brighter future for all Ghanaians.