Poano: Police investigates the death of mother and son

The Anwiankwanta Police is investigating the cause of death of a mother and son, whose bodies were found in a room at Poano, in the Bekwai Municipality.

The almost decomposed bodies of Afia Duruwaah 25, and her son Akwasi Twum, 7, were discovered in their room after co-tenants experienced a strong odour coming from the room.

They informed the Assemblyman of the community who reported the matter to the Police and after forcibly breaking into the room, the almost decomposing bodies of the deceased, which were in a pool of blood, were found on a bed.

A Police source told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the scene that, the Police found out that there was a stab on the neck of the seven-year-old boy, prompting the Police to suspect a foul play.

The Police also retrieved a cutlass suspected to have been used to stab the child.

No arrests have been made, but the Police have mounted investigations, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bekwai government hospital mortuary for autopsy.

An eyewitness, who is a tenant in the house, told the Ghana News Agency that, the mother and son were not seen in the house for about three days before the discovery of their bodies.

She said after experiencing a strong stench from the room, they reported it to the assembly member, who in turn informed the Police.

In a related development, the Anwiankwanta Police have arrested the parents of a two-month-old baby who was found dead in their room at Anwiankwanta.

The baby was said to be sleeping in the room with four other children when he was found dead the following morning.

The Police has granted bail to the other children who were sleeping in the room but is keeping the parents in custody for interrogation.

The parents have been identified only as Rosemary and Johnson.