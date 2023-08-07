POKS Vocational Institute Holds 21st Graduation

POKS Vocational Institute has held its 21st Graduation ceremony for 22 new graduating students of the Institute with a call on parents who always held the view that Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is the preserve for academically daft students to reconsider their positions.

Addrsssing the Graduation ceremony held in Ashaiman, Madam Anthia Ohene Maynn of the Ghana Enterprise Authority (GEA) said many parents have argued that TVET is an option for students who are unable to achieve the grades to enter into a second-cycle school or tertiary, thus, little or no attention is paid to students who opt for technical or vocational programmes.

She noted that comprehensive skills set is needed for a successful life and the structural transformation of a nation must be laid on the skill set of its citizenry.

Madam Anthia Ohene Maynn averred that Human Resource capacity development is also key in driving this transformation since it will open doors for students and cut down on unemployment.

She added that TVET can unlock the unemployment challenges of the country as technical and vocational students are critical thinkers whose acquisition of practical skills, attitudes, understanding and knowledge relating to occupations can help develop the various sectors of economic and social life of Ghana.

She advised parents and teachers to encourage children to go into TVET and urged government to provide ready soft loans to entrepreneurs and congratulated the students and advised them to be of good behaviour and conduct as they go out to start their entrepreneurial projects.

She urged them to continue to upgrade themselves with new technologies in their craft work “and you must work hard to aspire higher and show dedication to your customers. You do not have to disappoint your customers in the delivery of your services.”

On her part the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of POKS Vocational Institute, Rawlene Abena Pokua revealed that she started with zero students, zero teachers, zero capital, zero customers, but surrounded by many competitors and since she had a purpose, a vision, a great deal of passion, willpower, workmanship, and good lessons, she was able to sustain it and came this far.

She said, she build a successful POKS, with Purpose, Perspective, Productivity and

Persistence.

Rawlene Abena Pokua said the graduation of this year’s batch of students has been evidence for the institution to do more in promoting fashion skills training for many youths especially young females in the communities.

“As a credible institution with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, we see this as an opportunity to grow our mission. In pursuit of this mission, the institute has plans for expanding its facilities and programmes to include ICT training for Fashion design, fashion photography & web design, Artistry make-up, industrial fashion innovation etc. This will provide more training options for the youth and equip them with modern skills for more decent work opportunities,” she said.

She bemoaned lack of access to flexible loans and other forms of funding for trainees and entrepreneurs who have invaluable skills and ready to add to Ghana’s lot.

Rawlene Abena Pokua said the situation could derail the country’s attempt to get the youth into vocational training instead of just relying on grammar schools as the only source of learning.

“Government must come to the aid of entrepreneurs like us by way of flexible loans to purchase machines and other equipment we need for production and business in general,” she appealed.

“A lot of people literally abandon this dream along the way due to lack of support from government or any other source. The days of using hand machine is long gone but being honest, how many people can afford electrical or industrial machine?” Pokua said.

She called for support by way of donations in cash, equipment, computers and other tools for the institution, saying that by the contributions they will, together provide sustainable work skills, changing the lives of more young females and also share in the journey of impact in the communities.

She also urged the graduands to live with passion and enjoy this life whatever the circumstances, giving the best of themselves.

“We count on you and we will always be there for you, so that you can express your potential to the fullest and make your contributions for a better future.”

The graduands displayed their creativity through various outfits including wedding gown infusing African print and were given certificates, a pair of scissors, tape measure, pins, hand needle, seam ripper and tailor’s chalk.