Pokuaa Balm of Gilead Foundation holds free breast cancer screening

The Pokuaa Balm of Gilead Foundation, a non-for-profit organization in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) in the Western Region, has organized free breast cancer screening for women in the Municipality.

The event attracted many residents, especially women of various ages and backgrounds.

The breast cancer screening was carried out by a team of experienced medical professionals who conducted thorough examinations using advanced techniques.

Dr Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Founder of the Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the initiative was to eliminate financial barriers and make healthcare services readily available to all in the Municipality.

She said one of the objectives of the Foundation was to bring healthcare to underprivileged women, children, and those who did not have access to healthcare because their NHIS cards had expired or unregistered to the Scheme.

Touting some of the activities of the Foundation, she said the Foundation over the years had donated educational materials to about fifteen (15) schools and offered education on reproductive health care to over 700 students at the Senior High Schools (SHS) within the Municipality.

“So far over 700 women in collaboration with Lady Pharmacists Association have also received sanitary towels as part of our empowerment programmes toward women’s health”, she announced.

Dr Yaa Pokuaa noted that the Foundation had received requests from some members of the communities for assistance and pledged that the Foundation would continue to support the health and educational needs of the underprivileged in the Municipality.

Madam Jackline Addae, Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) in charge of the Breast Care Unit, told the GNA that about seven suspected cases were recorded and referred for breast scans.

According to her, most breast cancer cases do not have symptoms, and advised the women not to wait until they were diagnosed with the disease before they rushed to seek for cure.

“It is an opportunity to go from time-to-time to check-ups since early detection saves lives. The consequences of being diagnosed with breast cancer are dire and so regular check-ups must be adhered to with all seriousness”, she advised.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the GNA thanked Dr Yaa Pokuaa and the team for their support.