Pokuaa Sawyer elected unopposed to contest NDC Agona East seat

The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Mrs Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer, has been elected unopposed as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.

Her main contender, Mr Eric Turkson, was disqualified by the party.

This is the fourth time Mrs Sawyer would contest the election on the ticket of the NDC.

Mrs Patience Shebrah, the Agona East Director of Elections, who supervised the polls, held Mrs Sawyer’s hand to declare her the candidate-elect by law.

For the presidential primary, Mr John Dramani Mahama polled 997 votes, representing 99. 6 per cent, to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu, who obtained four votes.

The total valid votes cast were 1,001 by 1,013 delegates while 12 ballots were rejected.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Sawyer thanked the delegates and the party for the opportunity to contest for the fourth time running.

She said the confidence reposed in her was enormous and pledged to work extra hard, without complacency, to enable her and the presidential candidate, John Mahama, to win in 2024.

“The massive votes Mr Mahama received will reflect in the 2024 elections,” she said.

The MP said the people of Agona East would continue to support the party by voting for her and former President Mahama.

“The good people of Ghana are eagerly waiting for the general election to massively turn out to cast their ballots for the NDC to win to reverse the economic hardship on Ghanaians,” she said.