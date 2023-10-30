Pokuase: Family Nullifies Justice (Mrs.) Vida Akoto Bamfo Rtd. Appointment As Acting Head

The Nii Dodoo Clottey Family of Pokuase has indicated strongly that Mrs. Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo rtd. could not cloth herself with the title and capacity as Head of the Family.

In a Rejoinder issued by the Family, it indicated that at a family meeting held on the 23rd July 2023 at the Palace at Pokuase, Madam Grace Darkoa Dodoo announced her inability to continue acting and honouring her responsibilities as head of the family due to weakness as a result of aging (95 years).

This request, according to them was not taken lightly by the elders and family members present, and that it was considered improper and was never granted on various grounds including the fact that she was unqualified to hold such position in the family, according to the family tradition.

Principal Elder, Principal Elders noted that they took turns to express their disapproval, to the extent that the Dzaasetse was compelled under the circumstances to bring the meeting to an abrupt end to avert possible clashes.

They also averred that, the Dzaase Council actually made certain enstoolments including mantse and development chief, but for some reasons confirmation and coronation of the enstoolments had not been effected. Unfortunately, the press release seems to portray a denial by the Dzaatse of his own enstoolments. This is an embarrassing situation which we attribute to an error and not intentional.

“We shall not be persuaded by anybody to believe that their latest devasting blow against this family being the unauthorized and fraudulent conveyance of the entire undeveloped ACP land by Nii Amoo Dodoo to Brainsfeild was done in the interest of this family, an impression being unfortunately created to the general public by no other person than a retired supreme court judge Mrs. Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo in her press release and other publications involving the Dzaasetse,” they enumerated.

According to them, her involvement in Brainsfeild deal, and her desperate desire to be recognized as acting head of this family, leads credence to a calculated agenda to influence a pending suit by the family against Brainsfeild Ltd and Nii Amoo Dodoo.

“We are seriously committed to protecting our lands, our titles and our values, if it will take us to the extreme ends of the earth at all costs,” they said.

According to the Rejoinder, there is no new Mantse in Pokuase.

The family, according to them, has structures tasked to perform various customary responsibilities including the Dzaase council and that recently the Dzaase Council actually made certain enstoolments including mantse and development chief, but for some reasons confirmation and coronation of the enstoolments had not been effected.

“Unfortunately, the press release seems to portray a denial by the Dzaatse of his own enstoolments. This is an embarrassing situation which we attribute to an error and not intentional.”

Touching on their working relationship with Brainsfeild Ltd, the family averred that it cannot under any circumstances vouch for Nii Amoo Dodoo and Kuma Apaw (Brainsfeild) to be custodians, managers or in any way be entrusted with any property or inheritance belonging to the family.

“This is a collective position by the entire family in view of the horrible record of land transactions by these gentlemen resulting in heavy financial losses to the family.

Finally, it must therefore be noted that Brainsfeild Ltd has no working relationship with this family and that the general public must be careful not to be lured into transactions with the company in that respect.

Justice (Mrs.) Vida Akoto Bamfo rtd. is not and has not been appointed acting head of this family and we shall strictly require that she does not hold herself out in that capacity to put the name of this family into disrepute.”