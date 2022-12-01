Pokuase Interchange and Local Roads Project adjudged Most Commendable Project of the Year

The Pokuase Interchange and Local Roads Project has been adjudged the Most Commendable projects at this year’s International Federation of Consulting Engineers Contract Users Conference (FIDIC) and awards ceremony.

The four-tier Interchange, the first of its kind in West Africa and the second in Africa was recognised for its excellent use of FIDIC Contract Forms for project delivery and the demonstration of good international practices of collaboration during project execution.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, received the plaque, at the ceremony held at Tower Hotel, London.

With the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West to receive the award were Dr Abass Awolu, the Chief Director, and the project Consultants, Messrs Associated Consultants Ltd, an indigenous Ghanaian firm.

The Minister said the award was a clear demonstration of “the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s policy of empowering indigenous consultants and contractors to take the lead in the country’s road infrastructure delivery”.

“I receive this award on behalf of the President, government, and people of Ghana. This project was upgraded from a three to four-tier interchange without affecting the quality or cost. And the country received good value for money.”

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the engineers of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the African Development Bank, the indigenous Ghanaian firm that oversaw the project, the contractors, and all key stakeholders involved in the project for this recognition.

FIDIC is the global representative body for national consulting engineering associations, representing more than one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in over 100 countries.

It publishes the widely used and internationally acclaimed Conditions of Contract for Infrastructure Contract Administration.

It recognises international best practices in contract management, training, and adjudication, as well as the best client of the year, best contract consultant, contractor, among others.