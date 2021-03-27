dpa/GNA – Poland reported 35,143 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the third daily record of new cases in as many days, data from the Health Ministry showed.

Another 443 fatalities were reported, bringing the overall death toll to 51,305.

Nearly 27,800 people are now being treated for Covid-19 in Polish hospitals and 2,730 need to use ventilators.

The number of active coronavirus cases is approaching 400,000. For much of January and February, the figure hovered around 200,000.

In view of surging numbers of new cases, Poland decided to introduce new coronavirus restrictions as of Saturday. Limits of people who can visit stores or churches have been reduced, while large furniture and hardware stores were ordered to close.

Hairdressing and beauty salons will be closed, as will day care centres and kindergartens. In the latter case, there will be exceptions for the children of medics and those in the uniformed services.

The new measures will last until April 9. Hotels, swimming pools, gyms and outdoor sports facilities had already been closed to the public. Schools offer only remote learning.