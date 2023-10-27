Poland seeks investment opportunities in Zambia

A business delegation from Poland is in Zambia to explore investment opportunities in the southern African nation, the country’s envoy to Zambia said Wednesday.

Adam Burakowski, the Polish ambassador to Zambia, said the delegation was mainly interested in investment opportunities in carbon credit, renewable energy air bio-purification, turning organic waste into organic fertilizer as well as transfer of technology and skills.

The delegation was in Zambia to get first-hand information, the envoy said when the delegation met Zambia’s Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu.

The Zambian minister urged the delegation to invest in Zambia because of the conducive business environment, saying Zambia has created a conducive policy environment for foreign investors in various sectors, including green economy and environment. He said the country was in a hurry to attract investment that would contribute to greening the economy and improving the well-being of people.