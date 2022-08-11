Poland Sends Firefighters to Help France Battle Huge Blaze

Poland sent 150 firefighters to France to help it put out a wildfire raging near the city of Bordeaux in the southwestern Gironde department, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said Thursday.

“This noon, 150 firefighters set out from an assembly point in Legnica and headed for France, to the Bordeaux area in southern France,” Wasik told reporters.

France called for aid on Wednesday, the Polish official said. French President Emmanuel Macron praised Poland, Germany, Greece, Romania and Austria for offering their help.

Some 1,100 French firefighters have been battling the blaze, according to the regional prefect’s office. The fire has scorched 6,800 hectares (16,800 acres) of land in the region known for its vineyards. Ten thousand people have been evacuated.