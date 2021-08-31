Poland set to call emergency at Belarus border amid migration fears

A law that would decree an emergency situation at Poland’s border with Belarus is waiting to be signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda, as the country seeks to end a flow of migrants reaching the country via the former Soviet republic.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed on Tuesday that the measure is on Duda’s desk.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the decree would be in place for 30 days and affect a “thin strip” along the border as well as 183 communities, all of which would see civil rights diminished for that period.

“Neither demonstrations nor similar activities are allowed.”

Kaminski said 3,000 migrants have tried to cross the border from Belarus to Poland without permission in August alone. Just last week, Poland began construction of a 2.5-metre-tall fence along the 418-kilometre border.

After allegations of vote tampering arose following elections last year that returned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to power, the EU lashed out with sanctions against the country. Belarus has responded by allowing migrants to move freely across its borders into EU countries, sparking fears of a refugee influx.

Lithuania was the first country to feel the force of the new Belarusian policy and has already responded with the construction of a new fence.