Poland to Impose Restrictions on Russian Diplomats – Foreign Minister

Poland is set to impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski said on Monday.

“These will be decisions both regarding the embassy and the consular staff of the Russian Federation in Poland,” Sikorski said in Brussels after a meeting of European Union (EU) foreign ministers.

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the new rules will confine the embassy’s diplomats to the Masovian province, where the capital, Warsaw, is located. Consular staff will be restricted to the provinces where their respective consulates operate.

Sikorski said that the restrictions will apply to all diplomats except the ambassador, and that the Russian embassy will soon receive an official note regarding these changes.

Russia has warned of retaliatory measures. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as reported by the Russian news service TASS, indicated that these actions will make Poland “regret a lot.”