English Championship side Derby County announced on Wednesday that the club has signed one of the most talented Polish wingers, Kamil Jozwiak, from Lech Poznan.

According to Polish media, the English side bought the Poland international for about four million euros. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old passed a medical and signed a four-year contract which is valid to June 2024.

“He is an exciting player with a huge potential. Kamil is 22, so he has his best years ahead of him and he will be an important player for us. He is someone we have closely watched over a long period of time and as a full international for Poland, we believe we are making an excellent addition to our squad,” commented Derby County manager, Philipp Cocu.

“I am very happy and excited. This is the next step for me. I hope to help the team and that we will fight for promotion to the Premier League. I spoke to my compatriot Krystian Bielik, who also plays here. He advised me to join the club,” said the player.

Jozwiak started his senior career for Lech Poznan in 2016 after coming through he club’s youth academy. He made 104 appearances and scored 15 goals during his spell with Poznan from 2016 to 2020, including a brief loan to GKS Katowice in 2017.