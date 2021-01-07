Four people died as masses of angry pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, Washington DC police chief Robert Contee said.

One woman was shot by police in the Capitol building, and later died in hospital, Contee said.

Contee said the incident would be investigated internally, and offered his condolences to the victim’s family.

Another woman and two men died as a result of separate medical emergencies.

The protests began hours after US President Donald Trump riled up his supporters with baseless allegations of election fraud and encouraged them to march to the Capitol.