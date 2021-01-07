Some 52 people were arrested as masses of angry pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol, Washington DC police chief Robert Contee said.

Four people were arrested on weapons charges and 47 were arrested for violating the nighttime curfew which went into place at 6pm Wednesday.

Contee went on to say that at least 14 police officers were injured in the clashes, two of them seriously.

One of those officers was pulled into the crowd by protesters, where he was attacked and the second suffered significant facial injuries when he was hit by a projectile, he said.

The protests began hours after US President Donald Trump riled up his supporters with baseless allegations of election fraud and encouraged them to march to the Capitol.