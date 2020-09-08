The Ghana Police Service has dismissed 28 personnel, including two females, for showing unprofessionalism.

This was as a result of complaints lodged by the public, of which they were found culpable of 181 cases of unprofessional conduct, from January to August, 2020.

Superintendent of Police, Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, gave some of the misconducts as insubordination, drunk whilst on duty, and engaging in part time business outside the Service without permission.

Others were the negligent permission of a prisoner to escape from lawful custody, failure to make entry in official documents, misuse of firearm, and absent from duty without permission.

Mrs Abayie-Buckman said the affected officers were from the ranks of Constable to Assistant Commissioner of Police that is; “Constable, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Superintendent, Chief Superintendent and Assistant Commissioner of Police”.

During investigations, 151 of the cases reported were found to be partially true and aside the 28 officers who were dismissed, some had their ranks reduced, she said.

Mrs Abayie-Buckman said in 2019, out of the 291 complaints made against police officers, 191 were proven guilty.

She said the disciplinary actions were taken to maintain high standards of professionalism in the Service.

On the brighter side, a number of personnel, including 43 from the Headquarters, were commended for exemplary conduct between January and August, 2020, she said.

“The Police Administration is making efforts to educate the men and women on the need to exhibit professionalism at all times,” Mrs Abayie-Buckman said.

“The Service will not shield any personnel who misconducts himself or herself in the course of duty to bring the name of the Service into disrepute.”

She urged the public not to hesitate to bring to light the misconduct of any police personnel by reporting to the appropriate quarters adding that they must not only condemn the police when they missed the mark but also praise those that conducted their duties in a professional manner.