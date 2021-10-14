Police Administration holds discussion with BoG over banking sector security

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police(IGP), has held a meeting with officials of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Association of Bankers to discuss issues related to banking sector security.

A news brief from the Police said the Police Administration was reviewing its strategy on the movement of cash across the country, following attacks on some cash-in-transit operations.

It said the meeting was in recognition of the critical role played by stakeholders and the need to establish stronger partnerships with them.

The brief said the dialogue highlighted new strategies being mapped out by the Police Service to counter cash-in-transit robbery attacks and the challenges that were being encountered.

All areas of collaboration between the Police and the banks were examined, the brief said.

In attendance were members of the Police Management Board; the Governor of BoG and his Deputies; the President, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other executive members of the Association of Bankers.

Also, present were the CEOs of most of the major banks in the country.

The brief assured players within the banking sector and members of the public that it was committed to ensuring a safe and secure atmosphere for the banking industry and guarantee the safety of all persons in the country.

It also assured all Police officers that their safety was paramount and the Service would go to all lengths to provide them with the needed protection to enable them to serve the society in peace.