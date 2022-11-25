Police Administration tasked to leverage government’s digitisation agenda

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Police Administration to maximise opportunities under the Government’s digitisation and digitalisation agenda to ensure effective and efficient policing across the country.

It would also strengthen the Police Transformation Project to meet contemporary policing priorities and improve law enforcement service delivery.

Vice President Bawumia made the call when he reviewed the parade of the 51st Cadet Officers’ Graduation at the National Police Training Academy, Tesano, in Accra on Friday.

Vice President Bawumia commissioned 308 Cadet Officers had completed eight months intensive theory and practical training into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service.

They were ushered into the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police, respectively.

The Vice President entreated the Cadet Officers to work with the communities to improve safety and security of the nation for socio-economic development.

Dr Bawumia was of the belief that the Police Service adopting innovative technology in its operations would enhance transnational collaborations for full benefits of Ghanaians and other citizens in the neighbouring countries.

“With each passing day, the frontiers of crime witness shifts, especially in the nature and complexity of crime with cybercrime and related attacks rapidly becoming a global concern.

“Therefore, no Police organisation can fully meet its vision without the empowering tools of digitisation,” the Vice President stated.

Dr Bawumia, therefore, expressed delight that the databases of the Police Service were being linked to the National Identification Authority.

That, he said, would aid the Criminal Investigation Department and other Departments of the Police Service to undertake speedy investigations.

“I would like to emphasize the collective roles we all must play in building safer communities.

“As the government does its part and the police also do their part, I would like to entreat every well-meaning Ghanaian to come on board so that together, we can sustain the gains made in ensuring a safe, peaceful and a secure Ghana,” Dr Bawumia urged all Ghanaians.

“Let us partner the police in our various communities to police us better. Passing on relevant information on crime and criminal activities to the police is a gesture that can save lives,” he added.

The Vice President asked the Cadet Officers to exhibit integrity and professionalism in their work so that it would serve as an exemplary for others to emulate.

“As professionals, always remember to treat people the way you wish yourselves, spouse or children to be treated. Therefore, in enforcing the law, be fair, firm, and professional,” he stated.

The government, he said, would provide an additional 3,000 motorbikes to the Service to bring the number to 5,000 for effective policing and improve their visibility in the communities.

“The government will continue to resource the Police Service in its quest to become a world-class Police institution. It will provide infrastructure, resources, and motivation necessary to effectively maintain law and order in line with its constitutional mandate,” Dr Bawumia assured.

Seven Cadet Officers comprising four females and three males received various awards for exhibiting excellence and resilience during the eight-month training, with Princeton Peasah Darkwa emerging as the Overall Best Cadet Officer.