Police advised public to be circumspect in executing “See Something: Say Something”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Reynolds Manteaw, the Upper West Regional Police Crime Officer, has urged the public to be circumspect in dealing with people in society following the introduction of the “See Something: Say Something” slogan.

“We must be circumspect in our actions as to how we deal with what we see. We shouldn’t take the law into our hands”, he said.

ACP Manteaw said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, and advised the people to properly interrogate suspicious characters they see in their communities or inform the police rather than met out instant justice to such “suspicious people.” arrest of some four non-Ghanaian citizens in Wa last weekend on the suspicion that some people were involved in ritual murders in Wa.

The Crime Officer said the suspects, upon interrogation, were of Nigerian descent who said they were into mobile phone selling business, and that the police could not hold them to any criminal offense.

He said the suspects had since returned to Accra where they came from and urged the public to be cautious in dealing with people, especially foreigners as there were also Ghana nationals in other countries.

“When you see something and you have that suspicion, you can start your interrogation, and if you are not satisfied you call in the police or any of the security agencies.

“If you know you can’t interrogate, immediately you see it call the police for the police to take over rather than probably resorting to instant justice because the people might be innocent”, he said.

ACP Manteaw also urged the public not to look at appearance or dressing of a person or group of people and suspect them to be criminals.

“So let us be very careful how we deal with strangers, since we wouldn’t want a situation where it will appear as if our ‘see something: say something’ slogan is geared towards foreigners”, he added.