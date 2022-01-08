Police analyze video footages of 31st Watch Night prophecies

Police have begun analysing video footages of prophetic utterances made during 31st Watch Night Services organised across the country.

A statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the analysis was to ascertain whether any of the prophecies was in breach of the laws of the country. Anybody found culpable would be put before court.

It commended all religious groups in particular and the public for their support and understanding of the proactive policing initiative on the communication of prophecies and related matters prior to the 31st December celebrations.

The statement cautioned that the law on publication of information including prophecies that had the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, were not limited to 31st December only, but should be adhered to on a daily basis.

It reiterated that the law and the Police were not against religious practices or the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies.

The statement said however, if such information was communicated publicly and undermined the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions would be applied.