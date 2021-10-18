Police and NRSC remove unapproved lamps from vehicles

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has commenced a nationwide operation to remove all unapproved lamps from vehicles.

Also, in cases where necessary, offenders would be prosecuted in line with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, L.12180.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied to Ghana News Agency said over the last four days, unapproved lamps on more than 300 vehicles had been removed by the joint team in the Eastern, Northern and Western North Regions.

It said the exercise shall continue in all regions until they got rid of this dangerous practice.

The statement said research indicates that the installation of unapproved lamps on vehicles negatively affected the vision of other motorists especially at night, thereby causing road accidents.

It cautioned vehicle owners against the installation of such unprescribed lamps on their vehicles, adding that, they should voluntarily remove the lamps before the team caught up with them.

“We hereby urge the public to support us in this endeavour to protect lives and property on our roads,” the statement said.