Police announce road interruptions for Kamala Harris visit

The Ghana Police Service says as part of security measures for the official state visit of of the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, it will implement some traffic management measures in Accra and Cape Coast.

The measures, according to the Police would be implemented from today, Sunday, March 26 to Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Police, it said intermittent roadblocks would be set up on several roads at specific times during the period.

Starting today, Sunday, March 26, roadblocks will be in place along the Liberation Road from the Kotoka International Airport traffic intersection through Opeibia to the National Theatre from midday to 4:00pm.

On Monday, March 27, there will be intermittent roadblocks between 9:00am and 9:00pm on several roads, including the National Theatre to the Jubilee House, and the Ako Adjei Interchange to the Bukom Boxing Arena.

On Tuesday, March 28, roadblocks will be in place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm from the National Theatre to Castle Traffic Light at the Black Star Square.

From midday to 6:00pm on the same day, roadblocks will be in place in Cape Coast, from the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium through Bakano Road to the Omanhene’s Palace, and from the Omanhene’s Place through Beach Road to the Cape Coast Castle.

On Wednesday, March 29, between 8:00am and 5:00pm, there will be roadblocks from the National Theatre through the Jubilee House along the Liberation Road to the Pawpaw Street area in East Legon.

They also indicated that police officers would be stationed along the affected roads and at other strategic points to assist the public, and urged the public to use alternative routes whenever possible to ensure effective traffic management.

The statement asked motorists to cooperate with the Police.