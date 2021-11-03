Police appeals for support in fighting crime

The Central Regional Police Command has called for logistical support to enable it deal with the rising spate of crime in the Region and the nation at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Central Regional Police Commander who made the call, appealed to them to aid the Ghana Police Service (GPS) with logistics that would help equip its personnel to work effectively.

On intelligence gathering, he said the recent spate of criminal activities should be the concern of all and stressed the need for the citizenry to provide accurate information to the security agencies to help combat crime.

Speaking at the annual Police memorial-day celebration at the Regional head office in Cape Coast, he said it was prudent that the public gave tip-offs to the police to aid better and satisfactory policing.

“Put your ears and eyes on the ground, be the police in your various vicinities and help us derive information for your own safety, do not hesitate to inform the police about suspected criminals and we also promise to protect your identity”, he assured.

On mob injustice, he said it was an act that triggered direct injustice to persons who were not proven guilty of their crimes and urged all to eschew the act because it was not only inhumane, but also indirectly cover up accomplices.

The police memorial day is a solemn celebration observed with wreath laying and flag raising in memory of Fallen Police Officers who sacrificed their lives in the course of duty.

The Police administration instituted the celebration to give honour and recognition to gallant and hard-working officers who died in the execution of their duties.

The Region had from 2018 to 2021, lost four police personnel in line of duty.