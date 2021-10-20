Police Apprehends Kidnappers Including A Lady Who Demand N30m Ransom

Police in Adamawa have rescued a 9-year-old child from Kidnapers and arrested three suspects including a lady. The suspects were apprehended at their hideout in Sangere FUTY, Girei local government while waiting to receive the demanded Thirty million (N30, 000, 000, 00) ransom.

According to a Press Statement signed by the Commands spokesman DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje ANIPR, the arrest followed the reinvigoration of a special action plan on the ongoing fight against Kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent crimes across the state.

The statement read in part: On the 17/10/2021 at about 1900hrs, the command’s reinvigorated special action plan on the ongoing fight against Kidnapping, Armed robbery, and other violent crimes across the state yielded another positive result as the kidnapped Nine (9) year old Umaru Muhammed Zubairu a.k.a Hanif of no.9 Numan Road, Jimeta, Yola North was rescued by the police unharmed.”

“The Command’s operatives attached to state intelligent Bureau (SIB) vigorously pursuit the kidnappers to their hideout in Sangere FUTY, Girei local government and apprehended three including a female while waiting to receive the demanded Thirty million ransom.”

“The suspects:- 1. Abdullahi Sale 25years of no.22 aguwan Hausawa, Jos south, plateau state. 2. Ayuba Tanko 27years, Yelwan Tudu, Bauchi, Bauchi state. 3. Victoria Samaila, 18years old, a resident of Bornoma ward, Sangere Futy, Girei local government, Adamawa state.

The Police Boss in the state assured that law must certainly take its course as the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The command reiterated its determination to sustain the frequent Operations aimed at preventing and dislodging Kidnappers from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the State.

The statement further said the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has assured the Government and good people of Adamawa state that, the Command shall continue to do all within its powers to guarantee a stable security order across the State.

CP Barde calls on the civil populace to work with the Police and other security agencies in the joint tasks of safeguarding the State by providing useful, relevant, and timely information.

Story By Hassan Umar Shallpella