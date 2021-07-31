Police arrest 21-year-old for allegedly beheading a herdsman

The Sege Police Command has arrested one Osmanu Quaye, a 21-year-old, for allegedly killing and beheading an 18-year-old herdsman at Amuyaokorpe, a suburb of Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, DSP George Aboagye, the Sege District Police Commander, said the chief of the area, Nene Amuyao Narh, reported the missing of one Jonathan Amuyao 18-year-old, who had sent cattle to graze but had not return on Friday July 23rd.

“On July 26th, at around 1215 hours the chief, accompanied by the cattle owner Mr Moses Amuyao reported that a search team has found the boy in the bush with the head chopped off. ”

DSP Aboagye said the police picked up Osmanu Quaye, who was suspected to have committed the crime and to assist in investigations.

The Assembly Member for the area Mr David Amuyao Narh, on his part, told the GNA that a search team found the head and the body at different places in the forest.

The suspect is in the custody of the Sege Police while the body of the diseased has been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy.