Police arrest 26 during speed enforcement exercise

The Accra Central Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Wednesday arrested 26 offenders during an exercise to check over speeding at accident prone areas in Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told Ghana News Agency that the special exercise which was carried out at Tesano on Wednesday was part of an ongoing exercise by the MTTD, in Partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

It was meant to reduce the carnage on roads and pedestrian knock downs mostly caused by excessive speeding at major intersections such as Anyaa School junction, Weija STC traffic light, Opeibea intersection, Tesano stretch N4, amongst others.

She said it was observed that some motorists did not drive within the 50kph speed limit as stipulated by law in the city, a situation that called for stringent enforcement measures.

Mrs Tenge said the exercise had been replicated at various locations such as Korle-Bu, Anyaa, Kojo Thompson Road, Kawukudi, among others.

She said offenders were arraigned before motor courts and fined between GHS 350 to GHS 2,400 on the average.

The DSP said those arrested at Tesano for flouting speed limits had been processed to appear before the Abeka Motor Court on Thursday, July, 29, 2021.