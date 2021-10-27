Police Arrest 4 Terrorist Suspects in Northern Benin

Four suspected jihadists have been arrested during a police operation in the village of Kouatena in northern Benin, the RFI broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The two-day operation was conducted on Sunday and Monday. The suspects, who have been wanted for some time by the police, have been put in pre-trial detention at the order of a special court in the capital of Porto Novo.
The detainees are charged with “membership in a terrorist organization,” the outlet reported, citing a security source.
Benin, a Western African nation, is highly exposed to terrorist activities due to its location near such countries as Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Niger, where radical armed groups operate.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News