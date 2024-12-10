Police Arrest 9 Suspects Over Ayenswano EC Office Fire

The Ghana Police Service has taken into custody nine individuals suspected of setting ablaze the Electoral Commission office in Ayenswano, Eastern Region.

This development brings the total number of suspects arrested in connection with post-election disturbances to 106, with all suspects currently undergoing legal proceedings.¹

According to reports, one suspect from the initial group of 10 arrested was granted bail after being screened. The remaining suspects are cooperating with investigators and will face justice accordingly.

The police assure the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order, with strategic deployments to key locations and intensified patrols. The National Election Security Task Force Press Center reaffirms its dedication to protecting communities and ensuring safer environments.

This incident is part of a broader effort to address post-election violence and vandalism. Recently, 12 suspects were arrested for looting and destroying property in various parts of the country, including the Electoral Commission office in Damango, Savannah Region.