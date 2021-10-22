Police arrest armed robber, murder suspect at Adeiso

The Police on Wednesday arrested Godstrong Tettey, an armed robber and murder suspect, at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

A news brief from the Police said the suspect had been on Police wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching, and violent landguard activities.

It said Godstrong had become notorious when he was seen in a widely circulated video on social media, brandishing a pistol.

The brief said Police intelligence led to his capture at Adeiso and items retrieved included two pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol, and one new foreign-manufactured pistol.

It said the operation formed part of the Police Administration’s resolve to weed out criminals from society, adding that, such intelligence-led preventive policing and strategic operations would continue.

The brief commended the public for the enhanced partnership in fighting crime and urged anyone with any information on the crime to call the Police emergency numbers – 191 and 18555.