Police arrest attacker of Dagbon FM Journalist

Hardi Pagazaa, the Tamale-based political commentator, who allegedly attacked a presenter of Dagbon FM in Tamale, has been arrested.

This was after he reported to the Police in Tamale on Monday.

On Wednesday, May 03, Hardi Pagazaa, in the company of another person, entered the studios of the radio station and allegedly attacked Mr Sadiq Abubakari Gariba while he was presenting his show at the studios of the radio station.

A video of the attack, which was sighted by the Ghana News Agency, showed the presenter, Mr Gariba being held by his shirt at the neck level while exchanging words with his two attackers.

With support from the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Gariba reported the incident to the Police in Tamale, who invited Hardi Pagazaa.