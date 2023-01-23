Police arrest Banker for fraud

A 28-year-old banker, who allegedly took GHS274,000.00 from a business consultant under the pretext of investing it for him at TF Finance Service but failed, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused person is said to have used the money for her personal gain.

Charged with defrauding by false pretense, Fredricca Appiah pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHS300,000.00 with three sureties.

The Court ordered that all the sureties should be family members.

Prosecution was directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements on the lawyers of the accused person

The case has been adjourned to March 7, 2023.

Police Inspector Teye Okuffo, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant Atazona Abdul Rahman Awineyanga was a business consultant and a resident of Achimota, while the accused person resided at Burma Camp.

The Prosecution said both the accused person and the complainant were involved in a business deal called “pay off” for a long time.

It said on June 7, 2022, the accused person approached the complainant and told him about the investment promotional package that TF Finance Service were embarking on.

The Prosecution said the complainant, who was also a businessman decided to give it a try.

It said the accused person demanded and collected GHS274,000.00 from the complainant under the pretext of investing same for him.

The Prosecution said the accused person after succeeding in taking the money promised the complainant to give him the investment document after the money had been invested but failed and went into hiding.

It said in two weeks that the accused person failed to pick up the complainant’s calls and went into hiding, the complainant made his own enquiry at the TF Finance Office and the company denied ever embarking on any investment promotional package.

The Prosecution said the complainant then realized that he had been duped and lodged an official complaint to Nima Police and the accused person was arrested through Military Police, Burma Camp.

It said during investigation, the accused person in her cautioned statement admitted taking the money from the complainant to invest for him.

The Prosecution said further investigation revealed that the accused person did not use the money for the investment but rather for her personal gain.