Police Arrest Four in Bawku Amid Renewed Violence as Death Toll Rises to 41

Police in Ghana’s Upper East Region have confirmed the arrest of four individuals in Bawku following deadly clashes on Friday, January 10, that resulted in the deaths of two residents.

The arrests were made during a military-led operation aimed at quelling the escalating violence in the area, which has been plagued by ethnic conflict for decades.

During the operation, security forces retrieved eight assault rifles and a significant cache of ammunition, underscoring the serious nature of the ongoing unrest. The recent surge in violence was sparked by a deadly ambush on a passenger bus earlier in the week, which left several people injured. The attack is believed to be part of the ongoing tension between rival factions in the region.

What makes this situation particularly troubling is the involvement of minors in the conflict. Sources indicate that two of the arrested suspects are just 15 years old, while the oldest among them is 25. The revelation highlights the deeply entrenched nature of the violence, which has drawn in a disturbing number of young individuals. Additionally, armed gangs in the area are reportedly equipped with military-grade rifles, raising concerns about the lethality of the weapons in circulation.

The death toll from the conflict has now risen to 41 since renewed clashes broke out in October 2024. The violence in Bawku, which is primarily driven by ethnic tensions between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities, continues to disrupt life in the area, claiming lives and straining local resources. The situation remains highly volatile, with sporadic clashes continuing to affect Bawku and its surrounding communities.

Despite various attempts by successive governments to resolve the conflict, the situation remains unresolved. The ongoing violence serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted challenges facing the region and the need for effective and sustained intervention to bring about lasting peace.