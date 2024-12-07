Police Arrest Polling Station Agent for Double Voting in Western Region

In the ongoing general elections, the Ghana Police Service has made another arrest, this time involving a polling station agent accused of double voting.

Kwofie Stephen, an agent at the Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom polling station A in the Western Region, was apprehended for casting his vote twice.

The suspect is currently in police custody, where he is assisting with the investigation, according to a statement from the Police.

Earlier in the day, the Police also arrested an Electoral Commission (EC) official in the Kintampo South Constituency, Bono East Region, for issuing ballot papers with a significant omission.

The official, Dery Joseph, allegedly provided 15 ballots without the face of NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station. Joseph is under investigation for these electoral offences.

Voting across the country began at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM. The Police are actively monitoring the process to ensure fair and secure elections.