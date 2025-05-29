Police Arrest Suspect in Offinso Abofour Gold Robbery

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has apprehended an alleged robbery suspect linked to a gold and cash theft at Offinso Abofour.

Identified as Seidu, the individual was arrested during a targeted operation on May 25, 2025, following investigations into the incident.

Preliminary findings confirm the robbery involved stolen gold and an unspecified sum of money. Police note the suspect may be connected to a broader series of robberies nationwide. Seidu remains in custody as investigations continue, underscoring ongoing efforts to address organized crime in the region.