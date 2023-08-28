Police Arrest Suspect Linked to Viral Video Murder at Akyem

On August 25, 2023, the Police apprehended a suspect in relation to the murder of a 28-year-old man in Ayiem, Western Region.

The initial findings from the Police investigation reveal that the suspect, Emmanuel Quayco, was engaged in a demonstration of supposed spiritual powers alongside five other accomplices who are currently at large.

Tragically, during this demonstration, Quayco used a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge to shoot and kill the victim, Amoh Kwadwo, also known as Mallam.

The suspect is presently in Police custody, actively assisting with the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the police are making concerted efforts to track down and apprehend the remaining five suspects, ensuring they are brought to justice.