Police Arrest Suspect with 92 Slabs of Cannabis in Akatsi Raid

A suspect is in police custody after officers uncovered 92 slabs of suspected Indian hemp during an early morning raid in Akatsi, Volta Region.

The Ghana Police Service identified the arrested individual as Bukari Yakubu, a resident of the area, following an intelligence-led operation on Saturday.

Authorities reported that surveillance efforts led to the raid at Yakubu’s residence around 1 a.m., where officers discovered the compressed slabs wrapped in yellow packaging. Two motorbikes believed to be stolen were also seized during the operation. Police sources indicate that Yakubu admitted ownership of the confiscated items during initial questioning.

The arrest forms part of broader efforts to combat drug trafficking and organized crime in the region. Akatsi has been a focus area for law enforcement due to its proximity to border routes often used for smuggling operations. The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with charges expected to be filed in court soon.

While police have not disclosed the estimated street value of the seizure, such quantities typically represent a significant disruption to local drug distribution networks. Similar operations in recent months reflect an ongoing crackdown on narcotics trade across Ghana, particularly in border communities where cross-border smuggling remains a challenge. The latest seizure underscores the continued vigilance of security agencies in tracking and dismantling drug operations, even as traffickers adapt their concealment methods.