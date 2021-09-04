Police arrest suspected narcotics dealer

A team of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) officers have arrested one Samuel Asante at the Christiansburg Castle junction area for trading in substances suspected to be narcotics.

A news brief from the Police said the suspect, 38 years old, was arrested at about 1045 hours and upon a thorough search, some suspicious items were retrieved from his room.

The brief said the items included; seven sacks full of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 10 bottles of alcoholic drinks brewed with substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

It said the Police Service would continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crime and ensure law and order.

The brief encouraged the public to continue assisting the Police with information on criminal activities.