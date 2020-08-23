Three suspects have been arrested by the Tesano Police for possession of two locally made pistols.

They also has in their possession other implements suspected to have been stolen from a robbery escapade.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit (PAU) of Accra Regional Police Command gave their names are Ato Kwamina, 26, Isaah Emmanuel, 20 and lbrahim Abubakari, 21.

She said on August 19, 2020, about 0230 hours security details were at Abeka Junction Operation Calm Life Snapcheck duties when they spotted the suspects in a commercial vehicle heading towards Accra.

“They were highly suspected by the police and a search conducted on the suspect discovered the offensive weapons to which they admitted ownership,” she said.

DSP Tenge mentioned other items found on them including six (6) live BB cartridges, one Toshiba laptop, one wrist watch, one small cutter, screw driver, two mobile phones and two power banks.

She said the suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigation.