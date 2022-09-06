Police arrest three suspects for murder in Upper West

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be involved in the murder of Demo Jeti, a 29-year-old Fulani herdsman in the Region.

The suspects, John Dakurah, Numbuzie Chawinaa, and Tankpare Sylvester were arrested on August 30, 2022, from their hideouts in Kuntaali village in the in Nadowli-Kaleo District.

A statement signed by Chief Inspector Mr Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the suspects were currently in police custody awaiting prosecution.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased (Demo Juti) took his cattle to the Kuntaali bush for grazing in the morning of 1st July 2022, but only the cattle returned home later that day without him”, the statement said.

The statement added that the lifeless body of the deceased was later found lying between the Chari and Kuntaali villages in the Nadowli-Kaleo District.

It said the body was deposited at the Upper West Regional Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and later released to the family of the deceased for burial.